The skeleton of a 22-metre-long dinosaur (70 feet) fetched six million euros ($6.4 million) Saturday from auction houses Collin du Bocage and Barbarossa.

An anonymous collector snapped up the vegetarian apatosaurus, which was dug up in the United States, for 4.7 million euros ($4.9 million) rising to $6.4 million including costs.

The buyer pledged to allow it to be displayed in a museum.

"We are happy that the buyer intends to lend it to an institution," said Olivier Collin du Bocage.

The skeleton of the giant herbivore is made up of 75 to 80 percent of the original bones and is roughly 150 million years old.

Auctioneers Barbarossa said on its website that it was "the biggest dinosaur ever sold at auction worldwide".