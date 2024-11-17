South Korean and Japanese leaders expressed "serious concern" over North Korea’s missile development and deepening military ties with Russia, local media reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed to work together with the US to address security issues during their meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru, according to Kyodo News agency.

The two leaders also confirmed that they will strengthen bilateral ties in a "comprehensive" manner, including not only politics and business but other areas such as culture.

Related Xi and Yoon push for stronger China-South Korea ties at APEC summit

This was the second meeting between Yoon and Ishiba since the latter took office in October.