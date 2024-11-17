Illegal miners at a disused South African shaft are starving because police are limiting supplies in an attempt to force out the hundreds believed to be underground, a miner and a community leader have said.

"There's nothing left for someone to eat, to drink or anything that can make a human being survive. There is nothing left underground for now," said 35-year-old miner Ayanda Ndabeni on Sunday, who was hoisted out of the shaft by rope on Friday.

One decomposed body was brought out last week from the shaft at Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg, and there are fears there may be more.

Around a dozen people have resurfaced in the past week when authorities intermittently blocked locals from lowering food and water in a nearly two-week push to empty the shaft.

A court ordered on Saturday that police must end all restrictions at the abandoned gold mine shaft, a rough hole in the ground in an area of open veld where police were stationed on Sunday to see if any more people emerged.

Locals were able to lower 600 packets of instant porridge and 600 litres of water by rope on Saturday, community leader Johannes Qankase said, welcoming the court order.

This was the first supply since Tuesday, he said. "We can save lives because now," he said. "They must get food, they must get water, they must get their medical pills."

"We've seen from the people who have been resurfacing, they are very weak, they are very dehydrated," he said.