Renowned Turkish actors Esra Bilgic and Birkan Sokullu were guests at Qatar’s 2024 Ajyal Film Festival, held this year with the theme Moments That Matter.

The actors spoke to the press during the ongoing film festival.

Starring together in Doors of Destiny, a TV series produced by TOD Studios, Sokullu and Bilgic spoke to Anadolu about their invitation to the festival and the growing global interest in Turkish productions.

Sokullu highlighted the series’ popularity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which led to their invitation to the festival’s opening ceremony.

Voicing satisfaction with the interest in Turkish productions, he said that only well-crafted projects have the potential to endure over time.

Unifying, transformative power of cinema

Bilgic said many factors determine whether a show stays on air or whether a movie attracts audiences, expressing pride in the audience’s positive response to the series.