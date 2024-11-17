Spanish rider Jorge Martin has claimed his first MotoGP world championship title after finishing third in the season-ending Barcelona GP.

Defending two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started the race 19 points behind Martin, took the chequered flag for the 11th time this season on Sunday, but it was not enough to wrest the title from the Spaniard.

"It sounds amazing," said an emotional Martin after being addressed as a world champion for the first time.

"I don't know what to say, I am completely shocked. This is for my people, for my family, for the people who are supporting me, this is for them."

"I started crying at the end, it was a very emotional race. It's been a long journey, a lot of crashes, big injuries but finally, we are here. I hope we can keep improving and enjoy the moment. This is the most important thing: live the present and enjoy the moment," Martin said.

Martin, who will be leaving his Ducati satellite team Pramac for Aprilia next season, had made himself the favourite for the title with a remarkably consistent season.

He had only won three grand prix all season, but his third place on Sunday was the 32nd time this season across the 40 sprints and grand prix that he made the podium.

Related Bagnaia takes pole position for the German MotoGP

Remarkably consistent