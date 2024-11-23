President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Reuters news agency said, citing four sources familiar with the transition plans.

Grenell, who served as Trump's ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump's 2017-2021 term, would play a key role in Trump's efforts to halt the war if he is ultimately selected for the post.

While there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump is considering creating the role, according to the four sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump could ultimately decide not to create a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine, although he is strongly considering doing so, the sources said.

If he does, he could ultimately select someone else for the role, and there is no guarantee Grenell would accept.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to swiftly end the conflict, although he has not said how he will do it. Some of Grenell's stances could give Ukraine's leaders pause.

Related North Korean troops in Russia might 'soon' join fray in Ukraine: Pentagon

Grenell was a top contender to be top diplomat