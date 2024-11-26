Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) made history by issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A panel of three judges, known as Pre-Trial Chamber I, determined that both leaders “bear criminal responsibility for the following crimes as co-perpetrators, committing the acts jointly with others: the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

The decision came despite immense efforts by the US and Israel to challenge the ICC's jurisdiction.

Both governments employed tactics ranging from diplomatic pressure to overt threats, yet the judges stood firm in light of the compelling evidence of atrocities on civilians in Gaza.

This marks the first arrest warrant ever issued against a sitting leader of a state closely allied with Western powers, adding to the historic nature of the decision.

The judges behind the landmark decision

The ICC is composed of 18 judges elected for nine-year terms by the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute, the Court's founding document.

These judges are assigned to various chambers, including Pre-Trial, Trial, and Appeals. They are selected for their high moral character, impartiality, and qualifications to hold the highest judicial offices in their respective countries.

Here are the profiles of the three judges who issued the arrest warrants as part of Pre-Trial Chamber I.

Judge Nicolas Guillou

Judge Nicolas Guillou, a French national, began his term at the ICC in March 2024, and will serve until 2033.

He has extensive experience in international law and previously served as a Pre-Trial Judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

Additionally, he held roles such as Chef de Cabinet at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and Liaison Prosecutor at the US Department of Justice.

His career also includes positions in the French Ministry of Justice, where he advised on criminal and diplomatic matters.

Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou

Judge Reine Alapini-Gansou, from Benin, has been serving since 2018 and is currently the Second Vice-President of the ICC.

She has a distinguished career in human rights, having served for 12 years at the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR).

During her time at the ACHPR, she chaired the commission and acted as Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders in Africa.