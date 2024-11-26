Eight people, including six children, died when a small boat carrying an unspecified number of migrants sank off the coast of the Greek island of Samos, officials said.

In a separate incident on a different island, an elderly man died as a group of 27 migrants made landfall in a small boat, the coast guard said. Nobody was reported missing.

The coast guard said 36 survivors from the first incident were found on a rocky shoreline on Samos, while three others were rescued earlier. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was still missing.

The nationalities of the people on the boat were not known.

A patrol vessel, a lifeboat, a navy ship, a helicopter and land crews were searching for potential missing people, as survivors were unable to provide an exact number of how many migrants had been on the boat, the coast guard said. Authorities confirmed the recovery of the bodies of six children and two adult women.

Greece's Minister for Migration Nikos Panagiotopoulos deplored the incident and pledged tougher action against organised migrant-smuggling groups.

“The shipwreck on Samos, with the loss of eight innocent lives, including six children, fills us with sadness and anger,” he said. “The unscrupulous criminals who trade in human lives will meet with our determination to eradicate (their activities).”