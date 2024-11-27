The party of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that it is calling off its protest after security forces launched a massive operation to dislodge Khan’s supporters who had stormed the capital Islamabad to demand his release.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akran said they have decided to end the protest after the killing of several PTI supporters in the police intervention.

"At the behest of the mandate-thief fascists, dozens of innocent (PTI) workers were shot dead by government machine guns, and so far, eight are confirmed dead," Akram said, adding the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi are safe.

However, so far, Polyclinic Hospital has confirmed that the bodies of two people and 26 injured were brought to the hospital.

Protesters dispersed

Footage aired on multiple local broadcasters showed hundreds of protesters running in panic as riot police and paramilitary troops chased them amid teargas shelling.

Hundreds of protesters were also seen leaving the capital, although it was not clear whether they would return to protest on Wednesday morning.

Police hurled teargas canisters and fired rubber bullets to regain control of several points, including “D-Chowk," a large square that was the gathering site for protesters, and at one stage they managed to reach there in their hundreds.