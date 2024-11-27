Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party on Wednesday announced Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former parliamentary deputy and professional football player, as its candidate for president in an election due to be held on December 14.

The announcement comes following a disputed victory in last month's parliamentary election that has sparked protests and led to an opposition boycott of parliament.

Kavelashvili’s nomination was announced by Georgian Dream’s honorary Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili in a briefing at party headquarters in the capital Tbilisi after a meeting of its political council.

The lawmaker’s nomination was declared a day after Georgia’s parliament voted to hold the country’s presidential election on December 14.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said the president’s inauguration would be held on December 29.