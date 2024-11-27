WORLD
2 MIN READ
Displaced residents return to devastated Beirut suburbs after truce
While Israel carried out strikes around Lebanon, the most intense raids in the war were on Beirut's southern suburbs, much of which were left in ruins.
Displaced residents return to devastated Beirut suburbs after truce
Thousands of people flocked back to their neighbourhoods. / Photo: AP
November 27, 2024

People displaced by weeks of Israeli bombing on Beirut suburbs returned to their devastated neighbourhood.

The once-densely populated southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital were largely emptied as daily bombardments targeted the area during Israel's war on Lebanon.

As a ceasefire took hold, thousands of people flocked back to the neighbourhoods,

Some broke down in tears at the sight of their ruined homes and businesses while others waited for excavators to clear rubble blocking access, AFP journalists reported.

The war intensified in September when Israel expanded the focus of its military aggressions from Gaza to Lebanon.

While Israel carried out strikes around Lebanon, the most intense raids in the war were on Beirut's southern suburbs, much of which were left in ruins.

It was in the southern suburbs that Hezbollah's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a massive strike on September 27.

RelatedBiden announces ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon
Recommended

'Heroic suburbs'

"We headed back home at 0200 GMT just as the ceasefire came into place," resident Fatima told AFP, giving only her first name.

"I was looking for the place where we lost our souls," Diala told AFP, referring to the site of a deadly strike.

"I headed straight there and didn't look at anything else."

The conflict that began in October 2023 killed more than 3,800 people in Lebanon, according to the health ministry, most of them since September.

Throughout the war, the Israeli military forced evacuations for the southern suburbs.

RelatedIsrael-Hezbollah ceasefire: Timeline, impacts, and next steps
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions