CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Saudi capital Riyadh hosts 500 artisans at Banan handcrafts week
The event aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global cultural hub while creating economic opportunities for artisans.
Saudi capital Riyadh hosts 500 artisans at Banan handcrafts week
Artisans from China, Greece, Mexico, Oman and Jordan are among the exhibitors. / Photo: Reuters
November 29, 2024

The second edition of Banan, Saudi Arabia's International Handcrafts Week, is currently underway in Riyadh, featuring over 500 artisans from 25 countries.

Running until November 29 at Roshn Front, a business and leisure hub in the northern Sedra district, the exhibition highlights the country's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship and fostering cultural exchange.

Artisans from China, Greece, Mexico, Oman and Jordan are among the exhibitors, showcasing diverse crafts such as textiles, pottery, metalwork and woodcarving.

Recommended

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, Saudi Arabia's leading institution for preserving and teaching heritage crafts, is hosting workshops on local traditions like Sadu weaving, offering visitors an interactive experience.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the event aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global cultural hub while creating economic opportunities for artisans.

RelatedTraditional clay pottery sees resurgence in war-ravaged Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz