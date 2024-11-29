WORLD
1 MIN READ
Multiple casualties as boat capsizes in central Nigeria
The boat was carrying mostly traders from the Missa community in central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in neighbouring Niger state.
Multiple casualties as boat capsizes in central Nigeria
At least 27 people dead after boat capsizes in central Nigeria. / Photo: AP
November 29, 2024

At least 27 people died when a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria, the local emergency management agency said.

The final death toll from the accident late on Thursday would be known once a search and rescue operation ended, said Sandra Musa, spokesperson for Kogi State Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

"So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, but (the) rescue operation is still ongoing," Musa told Reuters.

Recommended

The boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in neighbouring Niger state, a National Inland Waterways Authority spokesperson said.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions