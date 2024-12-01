WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flash flooding hits Australia's Queensland with more storms expected
Parts of state capital Brisbane have also been submerged by flash flooding.
Flash flooding hits Australia's Queensland with more storms expected
With "severe" thunderstorm warnings in place, police have advised road users to avoid the Lamington National Park due to multiple rock slides. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/Courier Mail / Others
December 1, 2024

Heavy rainfall has resulted in riverine and flash flooding across parts of Australia's northeastern Queensland, with more storms predicted.

Parts of the state capital Brisbane have been submerged by flash flooding, with more storms predicted for south-east Queensland over the next 24 hours, according to Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) sa id massive rainfall was recorded overnight, with the heaviest (77 mm) falling inland from the Gold Coast under four hours.

On Sunday, 51-millimetre rain was recorded in Brisbane City over 30 minutes.

Recommended

Weather authorities issued a major flood warning for the Logan and Albert Rivers, with several moderate and minor warnings also in place across southern and south-east Queensland.

Wyaralong Dam is beyond 100 percent capacity and is currently spilling over.

With "severe" thunderstorm warnings in place, police have advised road users to avoid the Lamington National Park due to multiple rock slides.

RelatedAustralia faces 'next level' rains and flash floods after cyclone Jasper
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions