Heavy rainfall has resulted in riverine and flash flooding across parts of Australia's northeastern Queensland, with more storms predicted.

Parts of the state capital Brisbane have been submerged by flash flooding, with more storms predicted for south-east Queensland over the next 24 hours, according to Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) sa id massive rainfall was recorded overnight, with the heaviest (77 mm) falling inland from the Gold Coast under four hours.

On Sunday, 51-millimetre rain was recorded in Brisbane City over 30 minutes.