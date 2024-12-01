As part of its Operation Dawn of Freedom, the Syrian National Army (SNA) has seized the Kuweires Military Airport in Aleppo, cutting off the PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line between Tel Rifaat and Manbij.

In response to the terrorist organisation's plan to create a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, the SNA took control of the Kuweires Military Airport on Sunday.

With the SNA's capture of the airport, which houses military aircraft and air defence systems, the PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line between Tel Rifaat and Manbij was disrupted.

The airport had also been targeted multiple times by Israel.

Also, as part of the operation, the SNA took control of three villages and a hill from terrorists in Tel Rifaat.

Operation Dawn of Freedom

