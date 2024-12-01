WORLD
3 MIN READ
SNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
In response to terror group's plan to create a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, the Syrian National Army (SNA) took control of the military airport in Aleppo, also three villages and a hill in Tel Rifaat.
SNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
Opposition groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al Assad's regime seized control of much of Aleppo's city centre in Syria on November 30, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 1, 2024

As part of its Operation Dawn of Freedom, the Syrian National Army (SNA) has seized the Kuweires Military Airport in Aleppo, cutting off the PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line between Tel Rifaat and Manbij.

In response to the terrorist organisation's plan to create a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, the SNA took control of the Kuweires Military Airport on Sunday.

With the SNA's capture of the airport, which houses military aircraft and air defence systems, the PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line between Tel Rifaat and Manbij was disrupted.

The airport had also been targeted multiple times by Israel.

Also, as part of the operation, the SNA took control of three villages and a hill from terrorists in Tel Rifaat.

RelatedRegime forces open fire on Syria's pro-opposition protestors

Operation Dawn of Freedom

The Syrian National Army (SNA) launched on Sunday an operation to counter the terror group PKK/YPG's plan to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, according to security sources.

Recommended

Tensions have resurfaced in northern Syria after opposition groups recently captured second biggest city of the country, Aleppo.

As opposition forces began their operation toward Aleppo, Syrian regime forces lost control of significant territories in a short time. This prompted the Syrian regime to seek support from the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation against the opposition, paving the way for the terror group to gain ground.

The Syrian regime began to hand over the lands under its control to the PKK/YPG terrorists located east of the Euphrates. Consequently, a large number of terrorists and heavy weaponry were transported from east of the Euphrates to Aleppo.

The PKK/YPG terror group considered the Syrian regime's surrender of territories as an opportunity and attempted to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria. However, the plan was thwarted by the SNA.

Noticing the terrorist organisation's manoeuvres amid the opposition groups' advance toward Aleppo, SNA launched "Operation Dawn of Freedom" and quickly entered the field.

The SNA also disrupted the PKK/YPG's efforts to establish a terror corridor by cutting off the route between Raqqa and Aleppo, blocking the link between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria.

RelatedIraq closes border with Syria as opposition advance against Assad's forces
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions