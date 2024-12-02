Monday, December 2, 2024

1852 GMT — The Israeli military has said it was currently striking "terror" targets in Lebanon amid mutual accusations of ceasefire violations between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

More updates 👇

1853 GMT — Trump wants Israeli prisoners released before his Jan. 20 inauguration

US president-elect Donald Trump said there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East if Israeli prisoners held in Gaza were not released prior to his Jan. 20 inauguration.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America," Trump said in a post on social media.

1847 GMT — US believes Lebanon 'ceasefire holding' despite incidents

The United States said it believed that a ceasefire was still holding in Lebanon and that it was looking at potential violations.

"The ceasefire is holding," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce, and Israel in turn accused Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of a "serious" breach.

"When we get reports of potential violations, we have a mechanism that we put in place with the government of France to look at those potential violations, determine if they are in fact, violations, and then engage with the parties to ensure that they aren't repeated," Miller said.

1710 GMT — Hamas says 33 hostages killed in course of Israeli war in Gaza

Hamas has said that 33 hostages in Gaza had been killed during the almost 14-month-old Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

The Palestinian resistance group added that other hostages had gone missing.

"With the continuation of your crazy war," it said in a statement addressed to Israel, "you could lose your hostages forever. Do what you have to do before it is too late."

1538 GMT — Israel vows 'harsh response' to Hezbollah attack

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed a "harsh response" to a Hezbollah rocket launch targeting a military position in breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon that began last week.

"We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah - and that's exactly what we will do. Hezbollah's fire toward an (Israeli army) post on Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response," the minister said on X, referring to a disputed area on the Israel-Lebanon border.

1538 GMT — Hezbollah launches strike, citing truce violations by Israel

Hezbollah said it carried out a "defensive warning strike" on an Israeli military position in the occupied Shebaa Farms area, citing repeated Israeli ceasefire violations including air strikes and shelling in Lebanon.

The Israeli military said the Hezbollah strike consisted of two missiles and caused no casualties.

Earlier, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency NNA said Israeli forces fired two artillery shells toward the southern Lebanese town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district, while heavy machinegun fire targeted Yaroun. No injuries were reported in either incident, NNA added.

1523 GMT — Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control: Egypt

Delegations from the Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to "reach a mutual understanding" on the Palestinian Authority's management of Gaza after the end of the Israeli war, Egypt's foreign minister said.

"There are indeed two delegations from the Fatah and Hamas movements in Cairo consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in Gaza under the full control of the Palestinian Authority," Badr Abdelatty told a news conference in Cairo.

1454 GMT — Israel claims Hezbollah fired missiles near Israel-Lebanon border

The Israeli military has claimed Hezbollah fired two missiles towards the Har Dov area near the disputed Shebaa Farms along the Lebanese border, causing no casualties.

Hezbollah has not commented on the incident.

1454 GMT — UK urges Israel to ensure unhindered aid to Gaza

A British minister has renewed her appeal to the Israeli government to take steps ensuring unimpeded aid access to Gaza amid the "catastrophic situation."

International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds expressed deep concern over the desperate need for food and shelter in Gaza as winter approaches, urging Israel to "immediately act" to address the crisis.

Dodds made the remarks ahead of her three-day visit to the region, where she will attend a humanitarian conference in Cairo.

"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. Gazans are in desperate need of food and shelter with the onset of winter," she said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

1440 GMT — Israel FM rejects accusations of truce violations in Lebanon

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has rejected US and French accusations that Israel was violating the terms of a truce that came into effect in Lebanon last week.

"We hear claims that Israel is violating the ceasefire understandings in Lebanon. On the contrary! Israel is enforcing them in response to Hezbollah's violations, which demand immediate action," Saar said in a statement.

1430 GMT — France, Israel discuss Lebanon ceasefire, Gaza

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Saar, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as broader regional security issues.

Barrot emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to the ceasefire in Lebanon, underscoring France's efforts, in collaboration with its American partners, to uphold peace in the region, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He stressed that the Lebanese ceasefire agreement should serve as a stepping stone towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the area.

1225 GMT — Israeli attacks kill 37 more in Gaza as death toll nears 44,500

At least 37 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,466, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 105,358 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 37 people and injured 108 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.