Senegal on Sunday commemorated the 80th anniversary of a massacre of African soldiers who fought for France during World War Two, and were gunned down by French troops in 1944 for demanding fair treatment and payment on their return.

The West African country has long demanded its former coloniser take responsibility, officially apologise and properly investigate the massacre that took place in Thiaroye, a fishing village on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar.

The event, which renewed these demands, comes as France is losing influence over its former African colonies, many of which have turned to Russia for security instead.

Accounts of the massacre vary, as does the death toll, which French ex-president Francois Hollande raised to at least 70 from 35 during a visit to Thiaroye in 2014. Historians say it could be much higher.

A few days before the commemoration, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote a public letter to his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye in which he referred to the killings as a "massacre" for the first time.

Hollande in 2014 described it as a "dreadful tragedy", but also called it a massacre in an interview with a French broadcaster last month.

'Horrific repression'