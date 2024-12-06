Armed groups opposed to Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad have captured large swathes of territory in the country’s northwest, opening a new front in the Middle East already reeling from Israel’s war on Gaza and elsewhere.

The lightning-fast joint opposition attack by several armed formations – including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a leading group in Idlib in northwestern Syria - took the regime forces by surprise and ultimately led to the fall of Aleppo.

The capture of Aleppo by the anti-Assad groups is being seen as a symbolic victory as the ancient city – also Syria’s most populous – saw one of the most protracted battles for its control in the early stages of the Syrian civil war, which has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced more than 10 million since 2011.

“The coming days and weeks will determine Syria’s future for the next two decades: either the country will prosper with a free people, or we will remain trapped in a cycle of oppression, violence, and persecution,” says Omar Alhariri, a Daraa-based Syrian journalist.

Terming the joint opposition offensive “a new resurgence of the revolution” which “has risen from the ashes with even greater strength”, Alhariri tells TRT World.

Why Hama matters

After Aleppo, the opposition also claimed Syria’s fourth-largest city Hama, a city which has seen numerous rebellions against the Assad family since the 1960s. Despite this legacy, the regime was able to keep Hama against opposition forces in early stages of the civil war. As a result, Hama’s recent capture is quite symbolic for anti-regime forces.

There are ongoing battles in western Syria while the opposition continues to advance, “driven by the momentum of its victories in Aleppo and the fear that has taken hold of the regime elements”, according to the Syrian journalist.

Alhariri emphasises the strategicand psychological importance of Hama, whose capture “will open up direct routes to the eastern desert and provide rapid access to Homs and central Syria.”

“Hama is one of the revolution's heartlands, with a strong revolutionary presence within the city. Its capture holds immense military, geographical, and psychological significance. The battle for Hama is crucial,” he adds.

“I’m not overstating when I say that taking Hama is even more important than capturing Aleppo itself.”

Assad forces have “crumbled” in the face of the opposition attack because they are not well-organised, says Jerome Drevon, a senior analyst on armed groups at the American think tank International Crisis Group.

“We don’t speak about a real army. We speak about many different militias, some of which are trained and backed by Iran without a real internal organisation,” he says, referring to Assad’s army, which includes various Shia groups from Iraq, Lebanon and even Afghanistan. Hezbollah is among them, he adds.