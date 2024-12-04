WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippines, China trade accusations over confrontation in South China Sea
China says the Philippines ships dangerously approached their Coast Guard, while Manila claims China's coastguard vessel fired water cannon on their ship.
Philippines, China trade accusations over confrontation in South China Sea
China Coast Guard ship (R) deploying water cannon at the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Datu Pagbuaya (L) near Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. / Photo: AFP
December 4, 2024

Philippine and Chinese coastguards have reported conflicting versions of a maritime confrontation around a contested shoal in the South China Sea, the latest row in a longstanding dispute between the two neighbours.

China's Coast Guard said four Philippine ships had attempted to enter China's territorial waters around the Scarborough Shoal.

Philippine ships had "dangerously approached" China Coast Guard "normal law enforcement patrol vessels", prompting China's "exercised control" over their counterparts, Liu Dejun, a Coast Guard spokesperson, said in a statement.

But the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Chinese navy and coastguard vessels had taken "aggressive actions" against a routine patrol by it and the fisheries bureau.

A Chinese coastguard vessel fired a water cannon and sideswiped a PCG vessel, while Philippine vessels faced "blocking, shadowing, and dangerous manoeuvres" from Chinese navy and coastguard ships, a PCG spokesperson said.

RelatedChinese and Philippines collide again in disputed waters, trade blames
Recommended

Water dispute

The incident follows a diplomatic spat in November after China drew baseline "territorial waters" around the shoal, which Beijing claims as Huangyan Island.

Manila and Beijing have sparred at sea this past year, including at the Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing patch.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, which has angered neighbouring countries that dispute some boundaries they say cut into their exclusive economic zones.

China rejected a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing's expansive claims have no basis under international law.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida