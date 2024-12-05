WORLD
2 MIN READ
China sanctions US military companies over Taiwan arms sales
China has sanctioned 13 US military companies, including Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc and BRINC Drones Inc, after the US went ahead with arms sales to Taiwan.
China sanctions US military companies over Taiwan arms sales
Beijing has sad the military sales to Taiqan violates its territorial integrity and sovereignty. / Photo: AP
December 5, 2024

China has decided to impose sanctions on 13 US military firms and their executives, effective on Thursday, in response to the US arms sale to Taiwan, which Beijing said undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the foreign ministry has said.

Among the companies targeted by the sanctions are Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc and Shield AI Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Other companies facing sanctions are Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS Inc, Firestorm Labs Inc, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications and Group W.

In addition, China will freeze the assets of six executives from five companies including Raytheon, BAE Systems and United Technologies, in China, and bar their entry to the country.

Chinese organisations and individuals are also prohibited from dealing with them.

RelatedChina vows 'countermeasures' after US' $2B arms sale to Taiwan
Recommended

'Stop sending wrong signals'

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory and its President Lai Ching-te a dangerous separatist, opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island's leaders.

Beijing, separately, urged the US to "stop sending wrong signals" after the announcement that Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson had a call with Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te.

"We urge the United States to clearly recognise the serious danger that separatist acts of Taiwan independence pose to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait... and to stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan separatist forces," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press conference.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction