Friday, December 6, 2024

1847 GMT — The UN has called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza, emphasising the dire conditions of over half a million Palestinians as winter approaches.

"As winter sets in, some 545,000 people in Gaza are living in damaged buildings and makeshift shelters, underscoring the urgency of ensuring that thousands of tarpaulins and repair materials can be safely brought into the enclave without delay," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a news conference.

Citing the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Dujarric further reported that 50 of its trucks carrying critical supplies, which include blankets, generators, medicines, and surgical equipment, have been stuck at the Egyptian border for weeks.

1569 GMT — Death toll in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to six

Six Palestinians have been killed and three others wounded in the latest Israeli air strikes targeting civilians across Gaza which has been facing over a year of continuous genocide.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the strike on Maghazi refugee camp resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The wounded were transported to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza for treatment. The attack targeted a gathering of civilians in the refugee camp, witnesses told Anadolu.

A medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and four others injured in another Israeli airstrike on the Zeitoun neighbourhood in northeastern Gaza.

A Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Khirbat al-Adas area, northeastern Rafah city, in southern Gaza.

1538 GMT — Germany calls Amnesty report on Israel 'very serious'

Germany has said it was looking into the latest report by Amnesty International which accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Berlin takes the allegations in the report "very seriously and are in the process of analyzing them," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer told the press in Berlin.

"We have been demanding for a long time that Israel acts within the framework of international humanitarian law in its attacks on the civilian population and the civilian infrastructure," he added.

1509 GMT — Fresh Israeli air strike kills two, wounds three in central Gaza

Two Palestinians have been killed and three others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a group of civilians in central Gaza, an area that has been facing over a year of continuous genocide.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the strike on Maghazi refugee camp resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The wounded were transported to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza for treatment. The attack targeted a gathering of civilians in the refugee camp, witnesses told Anadolu.

1422 GMT — Israel urges Elon Musk to revive Gaza prisoner swap deal talks

Israel's President Isaac Herzog spoke to Elon Musk this week in a bid to enlist the world’s richest man to help revive the stalled negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages, the Financial Times reported.

1419 GMT — Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed: Hamas

A Hamas official has said international mediators have resumed negotiations with the resistance group and Israel over a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.

The official expressed the hope that a deal to end the 14-month Israeli war is within reach.

1336 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes near northern Gaza hospital rises to 29

Gaza's civil defence agency said 29 people have been killed in Israeli strikes near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia, where Israel is pressing a major offensive.

"At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in the northern Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday as a result of the continuing Israeli shelling around Kamal Adwan hospital," said civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal.

1159 GMT — Hamas condemns Israel's hospital bombardment in Gaza

Hamas has condemned an Israeli air strike on a residential neighbourhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which killed at least 24 Palestinians and wounded dozens more.

In a statement, Hamas slammed the Israeli army for its subsequent incursion into the hospital, where patients and medical staff were forcibly evacuated and several people were detained.

The resistance group described the ongoing attacks as "systematic destruction targeting Gaza's essential infrastructure, particularly hospitals, as part of a broader campaign of genocide."

1156 GMT — Hamas condemns Israel for seizing land in occupied West Bank

Hamas on Friday condemned the Israeli seizure of 24,000 dunams (5,930 acres) of land in the occupied West Bank, calling it part of the Israeli government's ongoing efforts to assert full control over the West Bank and block the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a statement, Hamas said: "This decision by (Finance Minister Bezalel) Smotrich confirms the continuation of his government's fascist agenda to take control of the entire West Bank, thereby blocking the establishment of a Palestinian state."

"This is a clear sign of Israel’s colonial intentions and denial of the Palestinian people's national rights," Hamas added.

1139 GMT — Israeli forces raid Gaza hospital, expel staff, displaced people: director

Israeli forces stormed into Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in north Gaza overnight on Friday and expelled some staff and displaced people before withdrawing, and bodies of people killed by air strikes littered the streets outside, its director has said.

The attack had begun with a series of air strikes on the western and northern sides of Kamal Adwan accompanied by intensive shooting, hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya said, speaking via an online chatroom monitored by Reuters.

He said troops who swept into the hospital ordered all staff, patients and displaced people into its courtyard before allowing them hours later to return inside, though some staff including its Indonesian emergency surgery team and some displaced were ordered to leave the premises for good.

1100 GMT — Death toll in Israel's war on Gaza tops 44,610

The Health Ministry in Palestine's Gaza has said that at least 44,612 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of the Israeli war in the Palestinian enclave.

The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,834 people have been wounded in Gaza since Israel's invasion after the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, 2023.

1049 GMT — Netanyahu is not interested in truce: Israel's former defence chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not interested in a comprehensive ceasefire agreement to end the war in Palestine's Gaza, a former Israeli defence minister has said.

"The entire defence establishment agrees that it is time to reach a comprehensive deal to end the Gaza war, but Netanyahu is not interested in that," Gadi Eisenkot said in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

"There is nothing to wait for. After all, the achievements and conditions in Gaza are far better than those in Lebanon, and the threat from Gaza is significantly less than that from Lebanon. Yet, a cease-fire was agreed upon in Lebanon, but not in Gaza," he added.

1024 GMT — Death toll climbs to 24 in Israeli strikes on Palestinian residential areas

At least 24 Palestinians, including four medics, were killed when the Israeli army targeted homes in Gaza, medical sources and officials said.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that bodies of 18 Palestinians, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting their homes in northern Gaza, were brought to the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The Health Ministry separately confirmed the death of a Palestinian teenager in an Israeli drone strike that targeted the facility.

0803 GMT — Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling routes' on Syria-Lebanon border

Israel's military said it carried out strikes overnight targeting Hezbollah "weapon-smuggling routes" on the Syria-Lebanon border, just over a week into a fragile ceasefire in its war with the Lebanese group.

Official media in both Lebanon and Syria reported that the air raid put the Al-Arida border crossing — already hit during the Israel-Hezbollah war — out of service.