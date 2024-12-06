Renowned English author, poet, and activist Michael Rosen, celebrated for his contributions to children’s literature and dedication to awareness about the Holocaust and antisemitism, has turned his sharp pen toward Israel’s ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

In an interview with Anadolu, Rosen offered a searing critique of Western media and US foreign policy, which he believes have enabled Israel’s genocide in Gaza, now in its second year and showing no signs of an end.

This has shaped the British Jewish activist’s lifelong opposition to oppression, fueling his outspoken criticism of Israel’s crimes.

Despite enduring antisemitic abuse from right-wing factions for his stance, Rosen has remained steadfast.

His latest poem, released on Michael Rosen Day, employs biting irony to highlight the complicity of Western media in downplaying or justifying Israel’s assault on Gaza.

His poetry addresses the genocide of Palestinian children, systemic apartheid, violent anti-Palestinian pogroms in the occupied West Bank, and the broader Israeli aim of ethnic cleansing in the Palestinian territories.

‘They want some kind of new order in Middle East’

Rosen described the situation in Gaza as increasingly dire, with Israel’s continued assault worsening an already harrowing humanitarian crisis and pushing the region toward more instability.

“It seems like a very, very dangerous situation. It seems as if it escalates every day, and what started off as a local conflict … has got bigger and bigger, and wider and wider,” said Rosen.

The author pointed to the role of the US as a critical factor in Israel’s ongoing violence.

“In spite of what they say, they seem to be doing something different. When they say they’re very concerned, or a red line has been crossed … I’m not sure they are,” he said, highlighting the contradictions between American rhetoric and actions.

“Quite simply, I just think those are not true statements, or even if they are concerned, they’re not prepared to do anything about it. Because at the same time … they go on supplying the bombs, the drones, and the guns that cause them to be concerned. So that’s a contradiction. It doesn’t work.”