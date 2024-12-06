Not too long ago, OpenAI in its nascent stage boasted about keeping its technology civil, away from military application.

But the tech giant has given in to the militaristic temptation, opening its doors to defense collaborations from the beginning of 2024.

On December 4, in what seemed like a complete breakaway from its founding principles, OpenAI announced a partnership with Anduril Industries, a US-based defense technology company specializing in advanced military capabilities.

Earlier, it used to bar anyone from using its models for “weapons development” or “military and warfare,” asserting that it would contradict its mission to benefit all of humanity.

Yet, a lot has changed within the company.

In January, it quietly removed language in its terms of service banning its AI from “military and warfare” applications.

About a week later, the ChatGPT maker disclosed that it was working with the Pentagon on a number of software projects, including those related to cybersecurity.

At the time, the company insisted that its anti-war policies remained firmly in place — even as the new application appeared to stretch the bounds of what was previously restricted under the “military and warfare” classification.

What followed was not a surprise.

By October, the company outlined its new direction in a blog post that made clear that OpenAI was now fully engaged in national security initiatives.

The post was published on the same day the White House’s National Security Memorandum on AI was released.

The memorandum was aimed at advancing the United States’ leadership in Artificial Intelligence, building on the Biden administration's initiatives to address technological competition from China and other rival nations.

Anduril’s pro-Israel leader