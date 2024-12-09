An Israeli court has rejected a last-ditch request by 12 Cabinet ministers to postpone Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial, according to Israeli media.

Netanyahu is set to testify before the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday to defend himself against charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

On the eve of his trial, the Cabinet ministers, including far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, sent a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara requesting the delay.

They cited the current "exceptional security situation" to have his trial postponed in reference to Sunday's fall of Bashar al Assad after anti-regime groups captured the capital, Damascus, on Sunday.

The letter claimed that Netanyahu's court appearance would harm Israel's national interests.

Israel's Channel 14 reported on Monday evening that the court rejected their request.

Last month, the court rejected an earlier request to delay Netanyahu's testimony for 10 weeks due to his preoccupation with the brutal war on besieged Gaza and Lebanon.