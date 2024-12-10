The UN special envoy for Syria said that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights buffer zone following the ouster of Syria’s Baath regime is a violation of a 1974 agreement signed between Israel and Syria.

Asked by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday about Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights buffer zone and reports of further incursions into Syrian territory, Geir Pedersen told a weekly press conference at the UN Geneva Office that the UN considers this a violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

"The message from New York is the same, that what we're seeing is a violation of the disengagement agreement in 1974," he added.

Pedersen also stressed that they would follow this issue closely with their colleagues at UN headquarters in New York.

Israel’s occupation of buffer zone in Syria

The Israeli army entered the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights over the weekend on the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.