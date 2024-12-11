US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Tom Barrack, founder of Capital Colony and prominent businessman, as ambassador to Türkiye.

"I am pleased to announce that Tom Barrack will serve as our next Ambassador to Türkiye," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

"He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," he added.

Known for his close ties to Trump, Barrack previously chaired his 2017 inaugural committee and was a key advisor to his 2016 presidential campaign.

"Congratulations, Tom!" Trump said.