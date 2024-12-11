During the rule of the collapsed Baath regime in Syria, thousands were subjected to torture in dozens of centres beyond Sednaya prison.

Since the uprising began in March 2011, the fallen Baath regime reportedly tortured and killed thousands. However, it is feared that the undocumented numbers will reach tens of thousands.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), regime forces detained at least 1.2 million Syrians during the civil war and subjected them to various torture methods.

Although the regime announced over 20 so-called amnesty decisions during the war, international human rights organisations state that the regime continued detaining Syrians.

Numerous reports from international organisations emphasise that detainees were killed through torture.

Anadolu Agency has compiled details of torture centres and methods under the collapsed Baath regime, which ruled for 61 years.

According to an exclusive SNHR report for Anadolu, the regime's torture centres were categorised as civilian prisons, military prisons, secret, unofficial detention centres, and security unit interrogation centres.

There were more than 50 such centres across almost all provinces in the country.

Prisons under Interior Ministry

In cities taken over by groups that toppled the Baath regime, their first action was to rescue detainees, most of whom were opposition members.

Prisoners were freed from major prisons, including Aleppo Central Prison, Hama Central Prison, Adra Central Prison in Damascus, Homs Central Prison, and Suwayda Central Prison.

Prisoners in the central prisons of Tartus and Latakia, however, are still awaiting release.

Centres of crime

Tens of thousands of people were tortured for years in military prisons under the Defence Ministry.

Among these, Sednaya, Mezzeh, and Qaboun in Damascus, and Al-Balloon and Tadmur in Homs, stood out as centres of severe torture. Many detainees held there were never heard from again.

After opposition groups brought down the regime, prisoners in Mezzeh and Kabun were also freed.

Mezzeh prison, located at the military airport in Damascus's Mezze district, was managed by military intelligence units under the Defence Ministry.