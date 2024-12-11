In recent weeks, several PKK terrorists have been arrested and detained in a string of operations across Europe, indicating that Türkiye has doubled down on efforts to rope in foreign allies to go after the group, experts say.

The UK charged seven people in November for their affiliation with the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK and European Union.

A few days later, Italy said it had arrested a PKK member in connection with the deadly October attack on aerospace company TUSAS in Ankara.

The outlawed PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years, has killed more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

The arrests reflect a broader trend of increased scrutiny of PKK activities across Europe. Türkiye’s cross-border operations and diplomatic initiatives have not only bolstered its national security but have also strengthened its role within NATO.

“Türkiye’s ability to coordinate intelligence sharing, ensure the capture or extradition of criminals, and engage in diplomatic negotiations showcases its strong presence in counter-terrorism efforts,” says Merve Seren Yesiltas, a political science and security expert at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

In the face of the PKK’s illicit activities, Europe’s deepening collaboration with Türkiye signals a united front against terrorism, reflecting a shared commitment to safeguarding regional and global security, experts say.

By dismantling PKK networks abroad, European nations address threats not only to Türkiye but also to their national security, confronting a web of criminal operations that jeopardise stability.

These efforts underscore Türkiye’s pivotal role as a bridge between Europe and the Middle East, especially as the region goes under seismic change following the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime from Syria.

A widening net

In London, the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate said the arrest of PKK terrorists was aimed at ensuring the safety of various communities that live in the UK.

“I hope the arrests are an indication that we will not tolerate any terrorist activity and will take action where we believe it harms communities in the UK or elsewhere,” Acting Counter-Terrorism Director Helen Flanagan said.

She further encouraged those who feel targeted by PKK-linked activities to contact authorities, highlighting the operation's focus on safeguarding both Turkish and Kurdish communities.

In Italy, the arrest of Velat Cetinkaya, a PKK terrorist linked to the TUSAS attack, took place after the Turkish intelligence shared information with their Italian counterparts.

“Turkish intelligence has been monitoring the PKK across Europe for a long time. When Türkiye provides credible and accurate intelligence regarding wanted individuals, these kinds of operations become possible,” says Dr Ali Burak Daricili, an international relations expert at Bursa Technical University.

PKK is known for suppressing dissent within its ranks with violence and blackmail to maintain control over members and sympathisers.

“These activities violate the domestic laws of the countries that they operate in. Local judicial authorities investigate these crimes, which can lead to arrests and prosecutions,” Daricili tells TRT World.