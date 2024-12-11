In India, mosques have become symbolic battlegrounds for competing historical narratives, turning many of the buildings into sites of contention and flashpoints for religious tensions. In some states, the Hindu right has been claiming that these mosques were built over destroyed Hindu temples over centuries of Muslim rule.

The most recent target in this campaign involves the 16th-century Sambhal Mosque, also known as the Shahi Jama Masjid, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

This Mughal-era mosque was given "protected monument" status in 1920 during British rule under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. This layer of protection was eroded when a petition was filed by Hari Shankar Jain on November 19, 2024, alleging that the mosque was built on the ruins of the ancient Harihar temple.

Jain, President of the Hindu Front for Justice, has been the lead petitioner in most mosque dispute cases in recent decades.

Following the petition, a civil court ordered a survey of the mosque, igniting an old debate about "reclaiming the Hindu past."

During the second survey of the same site on November 24, protests erupted from local Muslims, who were accused of pelting stones at surveyors. In retaliation, the police opened fire that reportedly killed four locals and injured several others. The police denied these claims.

Renewed debate

This recent tragedy has reigned the debate about mosques as sites of religious dispute in India. Incidents have become more commonplace under the far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's rule, demonstrating a broader pattern of stoking controversies about Muslim places of worship, primarily those holding historical significance.

Two years earlier, for example, tensions between Hindus and Muslims simmered over the origins of the Gyanvapi mosque in the UP that was constructed by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He's often (unfairly) demonised and derided by the Hindu right in its quest to present a flawed sense of Hindu "unity" against the Muslim "other."

After decades-long legal disputes over Gyanvapi mosque, the Supreme Court in April ordered that both communities could worship within the mosque premises - limiting Hindus only to the cellar area and designating the mosque and the courtyard to the Muslims.

The decision was seen as a victory for the Hindu right, as the verdict soon opened a floodgate of petitions for access to other historically Muslim sites.

This strategy is the direct result of the allied public extending full support - physical, emotional, and ideological - to the ruling elites.

Remembering Babri

A cruel reminder of this is the legacy of the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque more than three decades ago. On December 6, 1992, Hindu fundamentalists tore down the mosque on grounds that it was built by Muslim rulers on the ruins of an earlier temple, which they believe to be the birthplace of the Hindu Lord Ram.

This incident sparked rioting throughout the country. Almost 2,000 people were killed in the religious violence, mostly Muslims. The images and visuals of that violent episode were received like shards to the heart. This year's inauguration of the Ram temple on the site of the razed mosque caused even more consternation to many.

As the current ruling party's assaults on (Muslim) historical figures and magnificent structures become more fervent, it is the memory of the Babri demolition that haunts even today.

It is in this context of historical absurdity, and obscurantism that the past refuses to stay buried. It grips the present with an unrelenting onslaught on Muslim social life.

Notably, the BJP's divisive politics go against the egalitarian principles of the Indian Constitution, which enshrines social equality and non-discrimination on religious lines.

Thus, the latest Sambhal mosque controversy reflects deeper tensions between the constitutional promise of religious freedom and the lived experiences of the community. It underscores the link between mosques and Muslim social fabric - as spaces of communal identity, solidarity, and cultural expression - becoming more than just places of worship.

Disputes surrounding mosques are framed by the Hindu right in terms of historical grievances and religious identity, making mosques powerful symbols of divisive politics in India.