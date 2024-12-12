Despite recent overtures toward reconciliation, India and China appear to be bigger rivals than ever before.

The two nations have been trading diplomatic barbs in recent years, with Chinese President Xi Jinping declining to attend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2023 standout G-20 summit.

In return, Modi skipped this year's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kazakhstan.

However, the two nations agreed to a fiercely negotiated border deal regarding the disputed Ladakh region in October. Referring to that agreement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted its improved relations with Beijing in December.

But such amity attempts are unlikely to curb the escalating conflict being played out in the cybersphere between the two billion-plus Asian nations.

Virtual wars

It's a standoff that's been gaining momentum since the outset of the Covid pandemic, when New Delhi under Modi took the conflict to cyberspace by announcing an immediate ban on 59 Chinese apps, including Weibo, in 2020.

The move was seen as the opening salvo in an ongoing virtual war, amid the backdrop of India and China's border dispute in Ladakh.

Growing jingoistic debates and discourse in the Indian mainstream and social media only fuelled this digital battleground, with Chinese apps being accused of containing "unlawful content" and potential national security threats.

In return, Chinese commentators unleashed their own patriotic war, publishing pieces in government-owned publications that lambasted India's hyper-nationalist narrative. It also warned them of consequences, including the escalation of the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and the initiation of military operations in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

This war of words prompted New Delhi to impose further embargoes on popular Chinese apps like TikTok in the name of its "Make in India" campaign, where for the first time, Indian apps started dominating the Indian cyberspace.

Competition is determining the national development goals of these two ancient civilisations that once benefited from trade and cultural exchanges.

New Delhi sees Beijing as its biggest competitor, prompting the Indian dispensation to suspend direct flights to China, restrict visas, expel journalists and contain Chinese investments in India.

India has also imposed restrictions on civil society interactions, media dialogue, student exchange programs, cross-cultural activities and arts and crafts meetings, making it difficult for everyday Indian and Chinese people to interact.

Before this enforced competitiveness, both countries enjoyed a meteoric rise in the early 1990s. They created their own niche markets in the world: China with semiconductors, and India with software.

But driven by vocational skills, Beijing doubled its per capita income compared to its Asian nemesis. This only stoked hostility, despite the two countries signing a 1993 peace pact and a 2013 border defence cooperation agreement.