Australia will force Meta and Google to pay for news shared on their platforms under a new scheme, threatening to tax them if they refuse to strike deals with local media.

"It is important that digital platforms play their part. They need to support access to quality journalism that informs and strengthens our democracy," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said on Thursday.

Traditional media companies the world over are in a battle for survival as precious advertising dollars are hoovered up online.

Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms, an idea they have baulked at in the past.

Social media platforms with Australian revenue of more than US$160 million a year will be taxed a still-to-be-decided figure earmarked to pay for news.