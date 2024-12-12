BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Australia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms
Social media platforms with Australian revenues over US$160 million annually will face a tax, unless they voluntarily strike deals with local media companies.
Australia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms
It is the latest salvo in Australia's efforts to reign in the tech giants. / Photo: AP Archive
December 12, 2024

Australia will force Meta and Google to pay for news shared on their platforms under a new scheme, threatening to tax them if they refuse to strike deals with local media.

"It is important that digital platforms play their part. They need to support access to quality journalism that informs and strengthens our democracy," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said on Thursday.

Traditional media companies the world over are in a battle for survival as precious advertising dollars are hoovered up online.

Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms, an idea they have baulked at in the past.

Social media platforms with Australian revenue of more than US$160 million a year will be taxed a still-to-be-decided figure earmarked to pay for news.

Recommended

But they can avoid paying the tax if they voluntarily enter into commercial agreements with Australian media companies.

It is the latest salvo in Australia's efforts to reign in the tech giants.

Australia last month voted for new laws that will ban under-16s from social media.

It has also mooted sl apping fines on companies that fail to stamp out offensive content and the spread of disinformation.

RelatedAustralia passes legislation banning children under 16 from social media
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit