Ukraine rejected Hungary's POW swap, truce proposal with Russia: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov says that Kiev declined Victor Orban's proposal for a Christmas prisoner exchange and ceasefire, despite support from Russian President Putin.
December 12, 2024

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had fully supported a prisoner-of-war exchange between Moscow and Kiev proposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but that Ukraine appeared to have turned down the idea.

Orban made the proposals during a call with Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during yesterday's telephone conversation with President Putin, made a proposal on the eve of Christmas to carry out a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, as well as to announce a Christmas ceasefire," Peskov said on Thursday.

The same day, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) sent a proposal on the prisoner exchange to the Hungarian embassy, Peskov said. Judging by Ukraine's public reaction, Peskov said that Kiev had "rejected all of Orban's proposals".

"We assume that consultations on the establishment of peace will continue. The Russian side fully supports Orban's efforts aimed at finding a peaceful settlement and resolving humanitarian issues related to the prisoner exchange.

"Russia has never refused peace talks and has repeatedly stated its readiness to resume them on the basis of the Istanbul Agreements of 2022," Peskov said.

Ceasefire

Orban's chief of staff had previously said that Orban had proposed the Christmas ceasefire and the prisoner-of-war swap to Putin in a phone call on Wednesday.

"One (the ceasefire proposal) was regarded as worthy of consideration ... in the other issue, in the POW swap, (Putin) was supportive," Gergely Gulyas said.

He said Hungary wanted a ceasefire to last forever, "but now this was about the Christmas days".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
