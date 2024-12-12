WORLD
Over 6,000 Syria's Assad officers documented for war crimes: rights group
Syrian rights group head urges prosecution of those involved in war crimes.
An armed man walks past a mechanical press allegedly used for torture and executions at the Sednaya prison in Damascus on December 11, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
December 12, 2024

Fadl Abdulghani, the director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), said the organisation has documented over 6,000 regime officers involved in war crimes under Bashar al Assad’s regime.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Abdulghani called for the prosecution of all those involved, urging Syria’s new government to swiftly establish a national court for this purpose.

He warned that without justice, anger could lead to revenge from the families of victims.

"Assad and senior officers must face justice," Abdulghani said.

"If justice is served, Syrians will contribute to rebuilding the country."

He stressed the need for international support, including expertise and financial aid, to establish an independent judiciary in Syria.

Torture and killings in detention

Abdulghani also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations, including torture and killings in detention, and shared that the SNHR has compiled evidence of over 200,000 deaths under Assad’s orders.

"These victims must be compensated, and all perpetrators must be held accountable," he added.

Abdulghani called for unity among Syrians and emphasised the need for a democratic Syria, like other nations with guaranteed rights.

He also expressed gratitude to neighbouring countries, particularly Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon, for their support.

Assad, Syria’s leader for 24 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus, ending the rule of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

