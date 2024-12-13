WORLD
2 MIN READ
'False News': Niger suspends BBC from broadcasting
Communications minister accuses British broadcaster of broadcasting "false information," allegedly aimed at "destabilising social tranquillity".
The suspension order comes after the BBC reported about an attack. / Photo: AA Archive
December 13, 2024

Accused of running false news in Niger, British public broadcaster the BBC has been suspended from operations in the West African nation for the next three months.

Communications Minister Sidi Mohamed Raliou accused the BBC of having broadcast “false information," allegedly aimed at “destabilising social tranquillity and undermining the morale of the troops.”

The suspension order comes after the BBC reported about an attack on people in the village of Chatoumane near the border with Burkina Faso. It said dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed.

However, the country's military administration said only 10 soldiers died.

In a letter to local radio stations, Raliou asked them to halt broadcasting BBC programs “with immediate effect.”

The BBC also runs its programs through local radio partners.

The administration also said it filed a complaint accusing Radio France International of "inciting genocide" (RFI) in its report on the attack, accused it of “orchestrating a vast campaign of disinformation."

SOURCE:AA
