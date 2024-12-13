In August 2013, a Syrian military photographer codenamed ‘Caesar’ covertly transported 53,275 photographs out of Syria, exposing the brutalities that went on behind bars at the Assad regime’s notorious and secret detention centres.

At least 11,000 of these photos depicted detainees’ dead bodies, bearing clear signs of torture and abuse.

The harrowing images later became the foundation for the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed into law in December 2019.

The identity of the man who took the photographs had remained hidden since the day he assumed the code name Caesar to avoid becoming a target for assassination or capture by the regime or its allies.

On December 12 – barely a few days after the fall of Bashar al Assad's dictatorial regime – Caesar's closest ally in the covert operation broke his silence and revealed his identity as the man who took the photographs from the military photographer and smuggled them out of Syria.

Sami, as he was once known, revealed his identity as Osama Othman, a civil engineer from rural Damascus who began working with Caesar in May 2011 after the Syrian uprising erupted.

Their collaboration was a daring endeavour: Caesar, stationed in regime-controlled areas, was tasked with photographing detainees who died in custody.

These photographs often documented the deaths of 70 people per day, many showing signs of gruesome torture.

Caesar smuggled these photographs on USB drives to Sami, who lived in opposition-controlled areas of Damascus.

Together, they worked to expose the systematic human rights abuses occurring within Assad’s prisons.

“Even my children didn’t know that their father is Sami,” he was quoted as saying in the interview, where he also recounted a moment when his son caught him looking at the pictures.