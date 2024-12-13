WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands flock to Damascus' iconic Umayyad Mosque to celebrate 'new Syria'
Exhilarated crowds chanted "One, one, one, the Syrian people is one!"
Thousands flock to Damascus' iconic Umayyad Mosque to celebrate 'new Syria'
Thousands gather to celebrate Syria's new chapter post-Assad. / Photo: Reuters
December 13, 2024

Thousands of Syrians converged on a landmark Damascus mosque for Friday prayers, waving flags and chanting — a sight unimaginable just days ago before the ouster of Bashar al Assad.

At the capital's famed Umayyad Mosque, men, women and children gathered to celebrate on the first Friday prayers since Assad's ouster, later streaming into the city streets and squares.

"We are gathering because we're happy Syria has been freed, we're happy to have been liberated from the prison in which we lived," said Nour Thi al Ghina, 38.

"This is the first time we have converged in such big numbers and the first time we are seeing such an event," she said, beaming with joy.

"We never expected this to happen."

Exhilarated crowds chanted "One, one, one, the Syrian people is one!" on Friday.

RelatedAssad's prison chief charged with torture in US after visa fraud arrest

Road to Damascus

Recommended

Dozens of pictures of people who were disappeared or detained in Assad's prisons hung on the mosque's outer walls, the phone numbers of relatives inscribed on the images.

Omar al Khaled, 23, said he had rushed from northwestern Idlib to see the capital for the first time in his life.

"It was my dream to come to Damascus," the tailor said.

"I can't describe my feelings. Our morale is very high and we hope that Syria will head towards a better future," he said, adding: "People were stifled... but now the doors have opened to us."

Thousands flocked to the nearby Umayyad Square, raising a huge flag on its landmark sword monument and chanting.

"Let's not discuss details that might separate us now and focus only on what brings us together: our hatred for Bashar al Assad," said Amina Maarawi, 42, a Muslim preacher.

Mohammed al Saad, 32, was overjoyed. "We've been waiting 13 years for this," he said. "We've come to get work started."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks