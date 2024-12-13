Israelis are finding alternative ways to watch The Bibi Files, a powerful documentary exposing the corruption cases of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Barred from legal release in Israel, the documentary uses leaked footage from police interviews with witnesses.

Many have managed to watch the film either by using a VPN to bypass streaming restrictions or by watching leaked versions that made their way to social media. "The film is being pirated like wildfire in Israel," says Alexis Bloom, the director.

Veteran documentarian Alex Gibney, who in a decades-long career has tackled many a thorny issue, wasn't planning a film about Israel — until one day last year, when a stunning leak fell into his hands.

The leak turned out to be more like a deluge.

Suddenly, Gibney, through a source who contacted him on the Signal messaging app, was being offered access to copious video recordings of police interviews with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara, his son Yair, and a host of associates and benefactors, all conducted as part of the sprawling corruption case against Netanyahu.

It amounted to an astonishing 1,000-plus hours of tapes.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker turned to longtime Israeli investigative reporter Raviv Drucker, who did a deep dive into the material, Gibney says, and showed him that "we had something that was very explosive." Then Gibney enlisted colleague Alexis Bloom, who had worked in Israel, to direct.

The result: “The Bibi Files,” a hard-hitting documentary that certainly has timing on its side — this week, as it was released on streaming, Netanyahu took the stand in the long-running case.

If the timing is fortuitous, the film faced other obstacles. For one thing, Gibney and Bloom had to raise funds without disclosing to potential backers what they had, given the secrecy involved. Many potential backers and distributors were also nervous about getting involved, especially after Israel's war on Gaza.

And it has made a predictable splash, just as Netanyahu becomes the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant.

The longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history is charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in separate cases. He is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigars and champagne in exchange for assistance with personal and business interests, and of promoting advantageous regulations for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage.