Ukrainian drones attacked an infrastructure facility storing fuel in central Russia's Oryol region, sparking a fire and smashing windows in homes, regional governor Andrei Klychkov has said.

Klychkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said on Saturday that a "mass attack" on an infrastructure site caused fuel to catch fire.

Fragments from downed drones smashed windows in homes, he said.

An unverified video posted on Ukrainian military blogs showed a fire blazing at what was described as a fuel storage facility.

Drone attacks were reported in other Russian regions.