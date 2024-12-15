WORLD
Russia, Ukraine carry multiple drone strikes on each other overnight
Moscow's foreign intelligence chief has said he has not been in contact with the CIA over Kiev's strikes with Western long-range weapons into Russia and Moscow's use of its new missile in response.
Ukrainian air defences also destroyed 56 out of 108 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight strike, Kiev reports. / Photo: AP
December 15, 2024

Russia's air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow's defence ministry said.

Thirteen of the drones were downed over the Black Sea and one each over the Russian border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, the defence ministry said in a post on its Telegram messaging channel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defences destroyed 56 out of 108 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight strike, Kiev's military has said.

It added that another 49 were "locationally lost", typically a result of electronic jamming.

Debris from the destroyed drones damaged an unspecified piece of infrastructure, apartment buildings, and homes, the Air Force said.

Kiev's use of Western weapons

Moscow's foreign intelligence chief said he has not been in contact with the CIA over Kiev's strikes with Western long-range weapons into Russia and Moscow's use of its new missile in response, according to Russia's RIA agency.

"No, I have not been in contact," Sergei Naryshkin told RIA in an interview when asked if he had talked to CIA Director William Burns in relation to Kiev's strikes into Russia or Russia firing its new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as "Oreshnik" into Ukraine.

SOURCE:Reuters
