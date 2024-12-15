Russia's air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight, Moscow's defence ministry said.

Thirteen of the drones were downed over the Black Sea and one each over the Russian border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, the defence ministry said in a post on its Telegram messaging channel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defences destroyed 56 out of 108 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight strike, Kiev's military has said.

It added that another 49 were "locationally lost", typically a result of electronic jamming.

Debris from the destroyed drones damaged an unspecified piece of infrastructure, apartment buildings, and homes, the Air Force said.