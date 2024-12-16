The leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party has announced his resignation following the National Assembly’s decision to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol over his declaration of martial law on December 3.

Han Dong-hoon said during a press conference on Monday that he could no longer continue in his role due to pressure from the party’s Supreme Council, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Han’s resignation follows the passage of an impeachment motion Saturday by the National Assembly against President Yoon with 204 votes in favour and 85 against.