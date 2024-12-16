German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament, in a calculated political move to pave the way for early elections in February 2025.

In his address to parliament on Monday, Scholz defended his decision to end the coalition with the liberal FDP party, emphasising that early elections would allow voters to determine the country's future direction.

"Bringing forward the federal election — that is my goal. In this election, the citizens can then set the political course for our country, that is what it is all about," Scholz said. He criticized his former coalition partner FDP for impeding crucial decisions on economic challenges.

"Politics is not a game. To join a government, you need a certain moral maturity. Anyone who joins a government bears responsibility for the whole country. Responsibility that goes beyond their own party programme and their own voters," he said, adding that dissolving the coalition with FDP had become inevitable given the political impasse.

The Social Democrat chancellor lost the vote of confidence in parliament, with 394 votes against him and 207 in favour, along with 116 abstentions. His coalition partner, the Greens, strategically abstained to ensure the success of the manoeuvre to trigger early elections.