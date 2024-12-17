In the summer of 2017, the world witnessed what was later ascertained as the worst cyberattack ever in history, which crippled private companies and public institutions and caused a staggering financial loss of up to $10-$19 billion globally.

The NotPetya ransomware, as it was later named, was partly an AI-supported cyber operation because a bot network reportedly using AI technology was built to exploit security vulnerabilities in systems.

If such an attack were to happen today, when AI technology is more advanced and effective, it will likely cause much greater financial losses and even disrupt global trade.

No wonder, governments worldwide are taking note of the potential threat AI poses, especially in the hands of hackers and similar unethical groups.

Countries are also strengthening their military and security-oriented activities to protect them against such attacks.

Developments in AI have advanced even further, especially in the last few years. As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes widespread and systems such as large language models (LLM) are used in different domains, states have had to keep up with the fast-evolving sector.

The innovations brought by AI for states have been effective in many domains.

Armies, intelligence services and law enforcement agencies, in particular, carry out more effective operations thanks to artificial intelligence-supported cyber attacks.

Also, the offensive capabilities of cyber armies of developed states can reach higher levels with AI-supported systems.

There have been many examples of this in various parts of the world, but these were mostly within the scope of influence operations and espionage.

In particular, AI-driven damaging and destructive cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructures have not yet occurred.

Can AI define cyber war?

Although the world has not seen the use of AI in conventional military war, there is growing concern globally that such a scenario is just a matter of time.

For example, the United Kingdom claims that Russia and other hostile states are attempting to increase the effectiveness of their cyberattacks using AI technologies and are planning to specifically target critical infrastructure.

Western nations also say that states like Russia and China could use AI systems in future cyber warfare, though the two countries have dismissed the allegations as Western propaganda.

Military experts say that not just China and Russia but all states can conduct AI-powered cyberattacks. The US, the UK and many European states have invested in this domain in recent years.

Over a decade ago, a malicious computer worm jointly created by the US and Israel was used to attack and damage Iran's nuclear programme.

These cyber actors, which can conduct devastating cyberattacks against rival or enemy states through their intelligence services and cyber armies, can conduct operations that will cause even more devastating results with AI-powered cyberattacks.