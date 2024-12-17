Russia's parliament has approved a bill that could pave the way for Moscow to lift its designation of Afghanistan's Taliban as a banned "terrorist" organisation.

The State Duma passed a bill outlining a mechanism for groups to be legally removed from the list - putting the necessary legal framework in place for an expected future decision.

The bill now passes to the upper-house Federation Council and then to President Vladimir Putin to sign into law.

In a visit to Kabul last month, top Russian security officials told their Afghan counterparts that Moscow would soon remove the Taliban from the list of banned organisations.

Under the proposed system, Russia's Prosecutor General would file a request with a Russian court outlining that a group has "ceased" its activities "in support of terrorism". A judge could then rule to remove the designation.

Expected move