At least 52 people were killed and 56 others injured in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan, officials of the interim Taliban administration have said.

Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, a Taliban spokesman, said on Thursday that the first collision took place in the Nani area of the Andar district when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck.

The injured were taken to the capital Kabul for treatment.

The second accident, involving a cargo vehicle and an oil tanker, was reported in the Shahbaz area of the city of Ghazni, along the same highway.