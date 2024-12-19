The UK’s Environment Agency has issued a stark warning of England’s vulnerability to flooding and coastal erosion in its latest National Assessment of Flood Risk (NaFRA), highlighting the growing impact of the climate crisis.

The comprehensive report, published this week, reveals that 6.3 million properties are currently at risk from flooding caused by rivers, the sea and surface water. This figure is projected to surge to around 8 million — or one in four — by 2050 as rising sea levels and extreme weather events become more frequent.

Surface water flooding, often linked to intense rainfall and overwhelmed urban drainage systems, poses the greatest challenge. The number of properties at risk has risen to 4.6 million, a significant 43 percent increase from previous assessments. By 2060, this could grow to 6.1 million as the climate crisis intensifies weather patterns.

Coastal erosion, another critical concern, threatens 3,500 properties today, with numbers expected to climb to 10,100 by 2105 under existing Shoreline Management Plans.

“The total number of properties in areas at erosion risk would be 9 times greater in the period up to 2055, reaching up to 32,800 properties,” said the report.

Significant challenges