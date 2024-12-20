Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his country's commitment to assisting Syria during its transition process following the collapse of the Assad regime earlier this month.

"We are supporting the Syrian people in managing the transition process smoothly, without any setbacks along the way," Erdogan told journalists on Friday on his return flight from Cairo, where he attended 11th D-8 Summit on Thursday.

Erdogan announced that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would soon be visiting Syria to work on the "new structure" to be established in the country.

"If Syria establishes a truly stable structure with this new formation, it will, in my view, hold a very strong position in the Islamic world," he added.

He emphasised that Ankara will not leave Syria’s new administration isolated as it faces the monumental task of state-building.

One of the key elements of this process, Erdogan said, is drafting a new constitution. To this end, Türkiye has initiated direct communication with influential figures in Syria’s new administration.

Energy, security, and economic recovery

Addressing pressing issues such as energy shortages and security challenges in the neighboring country, Erdogan pledged to resolve Syria’s energy problems swiftly and to strengthen trade relations with both Damascus and Iraq.

Erdogan called for the lifting of international sanctions and restrictions imposed on Syria during the Assad regime.

"The lifting of the embargo and restrictions imposed on Syria due to the Assad regime will help the country's recovery," he noted.

He also welcomed the fact that many countries from the Islamic world and the West have begun developing contact with Ahmad al Sharaa.