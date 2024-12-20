A speedboat carrying irregular migrants capsized on Friday morning off the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, leaving eight dead, Greek authorities said.

The coast guard said the incident occurred while the speedboat was carrying out “dangerous maneuvres” to try and evade a patrol vessel, causing migrants to fall into the sea.

Eighteen of the migrants were rescued.

Rescue workers on three coast guard vessels and a helicopter were working near the resort area of Afantou Beach in the northeast of the island.

It was unclear whether other passengers were missing, authorities said.

Child among dead

Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides said a child was among the dead.

Authorities confirmed that two of the survivors were arrested on people smuggling charges.

“Tragically, once again, the ruthless trafficking network has sacrificed eight human lives today, including a young child, in pursuit of illegal profit,” he said.