WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel reportedly struggles to counter Houthi attacks
Houthis launched over 200 ballistic missiles, 170 drones at Israeli targets, according to Israeli daily Maariv.
Israel reportedly struggles to counter Houthi attacks
Israeli emergency services work at the scene of a missile strike that, according to Israel’s military, was launched from Yemen and landed in Jaffa, south of capital Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
December 21, 2024

Israeli military forces have faced significant challenges in countering Houthi missile and drone attacks since the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023, according to Israeli newspaper Maariv.

The latest incident occurred earlier Saturday when a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis struck the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, injuring 20 people, according to local sources. The Houthi group claimed responsibility for the strike.

Maariv’s report said that the Houthis have launched over 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Israeli targets, severely testing Israel's defence capabilities.

It added that Israel’s defence mechanisms, particularly the Iron Dome and other air defence systems, have struggled to cope with the evolving threat posed by the Houthis.

Although many missiles and drones have been intercepted by Israeli and American forces, the sheer volume and sophistication of the attacks have continued to strain Israel’s defences, it noted.

The report emphasised that the Israeli military is facing significant difficulties in both defending against and responding to the attacks.

RelatedHouthis: Hypersonic missile strike on Israeli military site 'successful'

'Israel was not ready'

It acknowledged that since the war’s beginning, the Houthis have inflicted significant damage on the regional economy, particularly Israel’s.

The report criticised Israel’s military response and intelligence preparation, claiming that the country was unprepared for the threat posed by the Houthis.

Recommended

“Israel was not ready - either politically or in terms of intelligence - to deal with the threat coming from Yemen,” the report said.

The Israeli military and intelligence agencies only began reacting after the Houthis’ missile and drone strikes intensified, according to the report.

Maariv stressed that efforts by the Israeli military, including air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, were seen as little more than public relations gestures.

Air defence systems failure

The report also highlighted the increasing involvement of Iran in supporting the Houthi forces.

“Iran has invested more in the Houthis in recent weeks following the collapse of the Shia axis, making the Houthi movement a leader of this axis,” the report noted.

The failures of Israel’s air defence systems were underscored, with Maariv reporting that the "Arrow" missile defence system, Israel's main line of defence against ballistic missiles, had failed four times in a row to intercept missiles, including three launched from Yemen and one from Lebanon.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since October 7, 2023, have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing a determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast