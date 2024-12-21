WORLD
Nearly 40 killed, over 100 missing after overloaded ferry capsizes in DRC
Resident says the ferry had over 400 passengers, signalling more deaths could emerge.
Hundreds have already been killed or declared missing in such accidents so far this year. / Photo: TRT World
December 21, 2024

Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, and over 100 remain missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after an overloaded ferry — full of people returning home for Christmas — capsized in the river Burisa, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.

The boat sank late on Friday, less than four days after another boat in the northeast of the country capsized, killing 25.

Twenty people are confirmed to have been rescued so far.

The boat was travelling in the northeast of DRC as part of a convoy of other vessels, and the passengers were primarily merchants returning home for Christmas, said Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, the mayor of Ingende, the last town before the site of the accident.

According to Ndolo Kaddy, a resident of Ingende, the ferry contained "more than 400 people because it made two ports, Ingende and Loolo, on the way to Boende, so there is reason to believe that there were more deaths."

Congolese officials have often warned against overloading and vowed to punish those violating safety measures for water transportation. However, in remote areas where most passengers come from, many cannot afford public transport for the few available roads.

Poor equipment

The latest accident prompted anger at the government for not equipping the convoy with flotation devices.

Nesty Bonina, a member of local government and a prominent figure in the town of Mbandaka, the capital of the Equateur province where the ferry sank, said he "condemns the opacity of the authorities in this sector" with regards to how they have handled the latest capsizings.

"How can a ship navigate at night under the watchful eye of river service agents? And now we're recording over a hundred deaths," lamented Mr. Bonina.

The capsizing of overloaded boats is also becoming increasingly frequent in this central African nation as more people are abandoning the few available roads for wooden vessels, crumbling under the weight of passengers and their goods because of security reasons.

The roads are often caught up in the deadly clashes between Congolese security forces and rebels that sometimes block major access routes.

Hundreds have already been killed or declared missing in such accidents so far this year.

SOURCE:AP
