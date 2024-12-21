Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, and over 100 remain missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after an overloaded ferry — full of people returning home for Christmas — capsized in the river Burisa, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.

The boat sank late on Friday, less than four days after another boat in the northeast of the country capsized, killing 25.

Twenty people are confirmed to have been rescued so far.

The boat was travelling in the northeast of DRC as part of a convoy of other vessels, and the passengers were primarily merchants returning home for Christmas, said Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, the mayor of Ingende, the last town before the site of the accident.

According to Ndolo Kaddy, a resident of Ingende, the ferry contained "more than 400 people because it made two ports, Ingende and Loolo, on the way to Boende, so there is reason to believe that there were more deaths."

Congolese officials have often warned against overloading and vowed to punish those violating safety measures for water transportation. However, in remote areas where most passengers come from, many cannot afford public transport for the few available roads.

Poor equipment