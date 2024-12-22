Sunday, December 22, 2024

1314 GMT –– Six children among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Another 24 Palestinians, including six children, were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli air strikes targeting various locations across Gaza.

According to a medical source at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, eight bodies, including that of two children and two women, along with several injured individuals, were brought to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on the Musa Bin Nusair School in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City.

Five Palestinians, including four children, were killed when an Israeli air strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Jabalia al-Nazla area in northern Gaza, he added.

In another attack, medical sources reported that four people were killed and several others injured when Israeli jets targeted a vehicle in Gaza City's Al-Jala Street.

Two more people were killed and seven others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, medics said.

Sixteen people were also injured in a drone strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, they added.

A Palestinian man and his wife were also killed by an Israeli helicopter attack on their apartment in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Additionally, three Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza, medics said.

Five people were critically injured after an explosion caused by unmanned robotic devices in the Sheikh Zayed area in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

1735 GMT –– Israeli army hands over seven Lebanese detainees to UN peacekeeping mission

The Israeli army handed over seven Lebanese citizens to the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL), according to Lebanese media.

"The seven citizens, who were detained by the Israeli army after the ceasefire, were handed over to the UNIFIL forces," the National News Agency NNA said.

The Lebanese Red Cross confirmed that its teams transported seven individuals from Ras Naqoura to the Lebanese-Italian Hospital in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

1534 GMT –– Israeli army rounds up six more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least six more Palestinians were detained in fresh Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoners' affairs group on Sunday.

A child was among the detainees in the raids that targeted Tulkarem, Nablus, Tubas and Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October last year to over 12,100, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

1613 GMT –– Netanyahu says Israel will continue to act against the Houthis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue acting against the Houthis in Yemen, whom he accused of threatening world shipping and the international order, and called on Israelis to be steadfast.

1322 GMT –– Israeli drone strikes cause power outage at northern Gaza hospital

Electricity was completely cut off at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after Israeli drone strikes on the facility's power generators and fuel tanks.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones struck power generators and fuel tanks at the hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, leaving it entirely without power.

Marwan Al-Hams, the director of field hospitals in Gaza's Health Ministry, described the situation at the hospital as "dire", saying that communication with medical staff has been cut off.

1301 GMT –– Israeli minister calls for 'comprehensive deal' to end Gaza war, retrieve hostages

Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation David Amsalem called for a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal with Hamas that could pave the way to end his country's war in Gaza.

"We should have sought a single, comprehensive deal from the beginning," Amsalem told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

He argued that such an agreement could enable Israel to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza while maintaining operational control over the enclave akin to its approach in the occupied West Bank.

1138 GMT — Hamas says it shot Israeli army officer in Gaza's Jabalia

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it had shot an Israeli army officer in northern Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the officer was shot by its fighters in the Jabalia refugee camp, without specifying whether he was killed.

The claim came one day after Hamas said that its fighters had killed five Israeli soldiers in clashes in Jabalia on Saturday.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the Hamas's claim.